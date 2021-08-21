Transcript for Preparations intensify as Hurricane Henri nears

But we begin right here at home and the urgent preparations under way for hurricane Henri. The category 1 storm rapidly bearing down on the east coast, with winds up with 75 miles per hour, 55 million people now on alert. Parts of New York and Connecticut could take direct hits. Their governors today declaring states of emergency. Coastal residents urged to leave. These images from fire island, New York, people trying to protect their property, boarding up. Many store shelves now empty. The fast-moving storm giving residents little time to prepare. President Biden holding a call just hours ago with governors. The northeast not used to storm of this magnitude. Rob Marciano is standing by with the timing and track in just a moment, but we start with ABC's Trevor Ault leading us off from montauk, New York. Reporter: Tonight, 55 million people bracing for impact as hurricane Henri takes aim. States of emergency declared in parts of the northeast, including Connecticut and New York. Residents stocking up on sandbags, gas, and essential supplies. I hope people take this very seriously. Reporter: Voluntary evacuation orders issued on fire island. Visitors there fleeing on ferries. Think back to superstorm sandy and what areas got flooded and what homes were damaged, and I would use that in these areas as a predictor of what could happen. Reporter: 500 New York National Guard members deploying, and FEMA preparations under way. We have moved equipment in. We've moved resources in. We've talked to our state partners about what their preparedness levels are. Reporter: And new England expecting to be hit hard. Boaters in Massachusetts pulling their boats from marinas. Officials warning of destructive winds, flooding rain, and widespread power outages. Get yourself a little extra gasoline. Make sure you have your phones all charged. Make sure you have three, four, five days' worth of food. Trying to get residents prepared. Trevor Ault joins us on the east end of New York's Long Island. One of the places that could get a direct hit. Trevor, how are officials on the ground preparing for the storm right now? Reporter: They've announced plans to shut down ferry services and even some trains as the storm approaches. They want to help everyone who's choosing to evacuate through the rest of the night, but after that, everyone who's still here needs to find shelter and stay put. We can see that surf picking up. Trevor, thank you. Let's get to ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano in Connecticut. Rob, time this out for us as the storm approaches. Reporter: Well, whit, the rain will actually hit new Jersey overnight tonight, and the wind and rain will arrive in Long Island by sunrise tomorrow, and shortly after that, full force here on the Connecticut coastline. Right now about 340 miles to our south, strengthened to a category 1 storm. Accelerating north over 10 miles an hour. It's not perfect, but growing in size. We expect landfall early tomorrow afternoon at or near hurricane strength and driving in through new England. Here's our computer model. You see the rain in New Jersey. That comes in tonight. Rain bands come into long Island, Connecticut, and Newport, where winds could gust easily over 70 miles per hour. To our west, storm surge five feet at well, damaging winds. Flash flooding across seven states. Could see four to eight inches of rainfall. With saturated ground and wind, trees will come down. I think we'll see widespread power outages with this storm. Rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.