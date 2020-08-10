Transcript for President Trump declares he is cured of COVID-19 a week after testing positive

Now, more on that outbreak Lynn you canned to the white house. We now at least 34 people have tested positive, while the president, in an interview today, said there's nothing wrong when it comes to his condition. In a video he posted on Twitter, he acknowledged he had been very sick. And what he also said in the interview about a white house meeting with gold star families more than a week ago, that they wanted to get close to him, he didn't stop them. But we asked tonight about those families, has anyone reached out to them, could they have been exposed? Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Exactly one week after he said he tested positive for covid-19, the president today declared himself cured. I think I'm better. When, to a point where I'd love to do a rally tonight. I wanted to do one last night. But I think I am better. Si feel perfect. There's nothing wrong. Reporter: Although in a video released today but recorded yesterday on the south lawn of the white house, he acknowledged he had been very sick. I went into the hospital a week ago. I was very sick. And I took this medicine and it was incredible. It was incredible. Reporter: In reality, we still know very little about the president's true medical condition. He says he is still on the powerful steroid dexamethasone. But his doctor has not taken questions since Monday, and the white house is still refusing to say when the president last tested negative. Something that is critically important in determining who he may have infected. Or even whether he already had the disease during his debate last night with Joe Biden. When was the president's last negative test? I can't reveal that at this time. Reporter: But there's no reason the president can't release that information himself. The president today implied he was infected on September 27th at an event with families of fallen service members at the white house. I met with gold star families. I didn't want to cancel that. They are telling the story of their son who just died or daughter or husband, and I can't back up, Maria, and say, gave me room, I want room, give me 12 feet, stay 12 feet away when you talk. They come within an inch of my face times, they want to hug me and kiss me. It is, obviously, dangerous. Reporter: That event with gold star families was after the rose garden event with Amy coney Barrett, but before the president traveled to Cleveland for the debate with Biden and to a rally in Minnesota and later to a fund-raiser in New Jersey. According to a government memo obtained by ABC news, 34 people connected to the white house have tested positive. We've learned the head of white house security has been hospitalized with covid-19 since the end of September. Republican senator Mitch Mcconnell revealed today that he has not been to the white house in over two months. Because he has not been comfortable with steps taken to prevent spread of the virus there. I haven't actually been to the white house since August the 6th, because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The words from Mitch Mcconnell. Let's get to Jon Karl with us live again tonight. The president saying there that the gold star families wanted to get close to him, that he didn't stop them. But we were all curious, what about the flip side, has the white house reached 0 out to those gold star families in case they were the ones exposed to the virus? Reporter: David, we found out that the white house did reach out to the head of the group that brought the gold star families to the white house. That group then in turn contacted each and every one of the families that was at that event and I am happy to report that none of the gold star families have either tested positive or displayed any symptoms consistent with coronavirus. All right, Jon, thank you. We're going to turn now to

