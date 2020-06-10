President Trump leaves hospital

The president’s doctors have cleared Trump to return to the White House after a series of sometimes contradictory health updates. At least 18 people in Trump’s orbit tested positive for COVID-19.
13:07 | 10/06/20

President Trump leaves hospital

