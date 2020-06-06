President Trump shifts focus to economy

More
The president bizarrely stated that “this is a great day” for George Floyd after the economic news that 2.5 million jobs were added in May.
3:27 | 06/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump shifts focus to economy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"The president bizarrely stated that “this is a great day” for George Floyd after the economic news that 2.5 million jobs were added in May.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71099033","title":"President Trump shifts focus to economy","url":"/WNT/video/president-trump-shifts-focus-economy-71099033"}