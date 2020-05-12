President Trump travels to Georgia during runoff Senate race

Across the state, many Republicans fear that the president’s claims of voter fraud are discouraging voters on the right from coming out to vote again in an important two-seat Senate runoff race.
1:48 | 12/05/20

President Trump travels to Georgia during runoff Senate race

