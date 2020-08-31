President Trump to visit Kenosha law enforcement amid growing protests

Despite concerns from Wisconsin's governor and Kenosha's mayor, President Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha law enforcement as outrage grows.
3:35 | 08/31/20

President Trump to visit Kenosha law enforcement amid growing protests

