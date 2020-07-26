Professional poker player’s body found burned in a public park

More
The poker player, known as “Susie Q,” played across the country, including in livestreamed games.
1:35 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Professional poker player’s body found burned in a public park

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"The poker player, known as “Susie Q,” played across the country, including in livestreamed games. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71990015","title":"Professional poker player’s body found burned in a public park ","url":"/WNT/video/professional-poker-players-body-found-burned-public-park-71990015"}