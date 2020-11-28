Prominent Iranian scientist killed in apparent assassination

Iranian officials said Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was ambushed in his car by what they call "armed terrorists" outside of Tehran. He later died at a hospital.
1:49 | 11/28/20

