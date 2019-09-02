Transcript for Prosecutors review Jeff Bezos' extortion allegations against the National Enquirer

Next to the new fallout from the clash between the world's richest man and the tabloid giant. Jeff bezos' stunning blog post by alleged blackmail attempts. Here's ABC's Lana Zak. Reporter: New fallout for the owners of the "National enquirer" following bombshell accusations by Jeff bezos that the tabloid tried to extort him. Prosecutors now reviewing those allegations to see if they violated an immunity agreement made after feds looked into possible campaign finance violations that involved them killing stories potentially damaging to the president just before the election. But now, others are coming forward claimingsentatives from Ami, "The national enquirer's" parent company, tried to blackmail them too. This aer Amazon founder Jeff bezos released what he claims to be e-mail exchanges stating that the company would agree "Not to publish, distribute, share, or describe unpublished texts and photos." Those photos allegedly including naked selfies of the billionaire and pictures of his alleged mistress Lauren Sanchez. In exchange, bezos was told to stop his investigation into how the tabloid obtained text messages between him and Sanchez that they published earlier. It's in that threat to publish those photographs th think the federal prosecutors are going to be very interested in when they examine whether ths been a violation of the non-prosecution agreement. Reporter: In a statement, Ami says it was acting lawfully and their board would investigate the allegations. But actor Terry crews now alleging that after this interview with "Gma," where he claimed he was sexually assaulted, another Ami publication, radar "Threatened" him with a "False" story about prostitutes, even allegedly creating fake receipts. He claims they backed off after he called their bluff. Investigative journalist Ronan farrow also claimed that while he was looking into "The national enquirer's" relationship with president trump, he also received a similar threat to "Stop digging or we'll ruin you." I think this is big trouble. I think Ami is panicking. Reporter: We reached out to Ami about these latest allegations but they haven't responded to our request. Tom. Lana, thank you. And this programming note. Much more on this tomorrow on "This week" as George goes one-on-one with the law representing Ami CEO David pecker.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.