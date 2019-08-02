Prosecutors reviewing allegations of extortion between Jeff Bezos & National Enquirer

More
American Media, Inc. said Friday it would "promptly and thoroughly" investigate claims made by Bezos of a blackmail and extortion plot against him involving compromising photographs.
3:13 | 02/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutors reviewing allegations of extortion between Jeff Bezos & National Enquirer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60949975,"title":"Prosecutors reviewing allegations of extortion between Jeff Bezos & National Enquirer","duration":"3:13","description":"American Media, Inc. said Friday it would \"promptly and thoroughly\" investigate claims made by Bezos of a blackmail and extortion plot against him involving compromising photographs.","url":"/WNT/video/prosecutors-reviewing-allegations-extortion-jeff-bezos-national-enquirer-60949975","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.