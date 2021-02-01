Protesters demand answers in 1st killing by Minneapolis police since George Floyd

Crowds filled the streets for two nights, demanding more details after body camera video showed officers, with guns drawn, pull over 23-year-old Dolal Idd during a weapons investigation.
1:36 | 01/02/21

