Transcript for Protesters outside Olympic stadium can be heard inside venue

In the meantime, there's concern over the virus at the summer olympics. The opening ceremony today joyful inside and the protests outside. Concern there over holding the games amid this pandemic. And the new numbers tonight inside the olympic bubble. ABC's James Longman in Tokyo again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, an evening of celebration and of protests as the Tokyo olympics gets while tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the olympic cauldron, marking the official start of the summer games, outside, protesters concerned about holding the games during a pandemic clashed with police. Listen to that, that's the sound of police shouting at protesters. There are quite large crowds of them on this street down here where we're not allowed to go because we're in the olympic bubble. But apparently they can hear these chants from inside the stadium. The 68,000 seat stadium had fewer than 1,000 guests, most of them foreign dignitaries. A $1.5 billion arena welcoming athletes from some 200 competing countries. Among those there, first lady Jill Biden. Only a third of team usa appearing. Flag-bearers, sue bird from the wnba and baseball's eddy Alvarez, leading the U.S. Delegation. But notably absent, the women's soccer team and team usa gymnasts, including Simone Biles, who held their own ceremony at their hotel outside the olympic village. On social media, Biles pointing to covid concerns. The pandemic looming large over the day's excitement with 19 more covid cases linked to the olympics reported, bringing the total to at least 110. And all night outside the stadium, the streets filled with Japanese citizens carrying signs saying "Cancel the olympics." Protesters furious, as new covid cases have risen in Tokyo ahead of the games. But earlier today, the executive director at the ioc telling our Amy robach he's confident with where things stand despite the opposition. Is there a scenario in which these games could be canceled? There's no scenario in which they can be canceled. They say the games will go on. James Longman with us live from Tokyo tonight. James, now it's not just the pandemic they have to deal with. They're also watching the forecast for the coming days. A major tropical storm forecast to hit parts of Japan early next week, bringing heavy rain and Reporter: Yeah, David, there is a storm forming in the Philippines sea south of Japan. It could hit Monday or Tuesday. It's not known if it's going to impact these olympics but even if it doesn't hit Tokyo, there are plenty of events outside the capitol that could be impact. David? James Longman, thanks to you and Amy robach there all week Wildfires, monsoon rains and

