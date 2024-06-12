Protestors in New York City call for 'Zionists' to leave subway train

Video shows protesters on a subway car chanting antisemitic threats and telling “Zionists" to raise their hands and get off the train. The mayor called the incident "unacceptable anti-semitism.”

June 12, 2024

