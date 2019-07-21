Transcript for More protests as Puerto Ricans demand Gov. Rosello's resignation

Now to breaking developments out of Puerto Rico. The governor speaking moments ago, amid calls for his resignation. Protesters coming out by the thousands this weekend, outraged over his offensive comments in a group chat that was leaked to the public. 1 million people expected to take to the streets tomorrow. Victor Oquendo is in San Juan. Reporter: Tonight, mounting pressure for Puerto Rico's embattled governor Ricardo Rosello to step down as tens of thousands continue to take their outrage to the streets. The anger stemming from a group chat leaked more than a week ago between the governor and his inner circle. Since then, protesters at times swelling into the hundreds of thousands taking their demands near the governor's front door. In some instances clashing with police. Tear gas deployed in response. When do you think the protests will stop? I think it will stop when he resigns. Reporter: The governor reportedly meeting with leaders of key agencies today. This after his press secretary resigned earlier, upset because she says she was called corrupt in front of her young son. Others in the governor's inner circle leaving their posts because of those nearly 900 pages laced with sexist and homophobic language. In one exchange, an aide mocking dead bodies piled up at a morgue from hurricane Maria. People are says it's just the chat. It's not just the chat. There's a lot of stuff underneath, corruption. Reporter: Tonight, protesters preparing to up the ante. The island bracing for the biggest demonstration yet. Tom, the governor said he will step down as leader of the party, but will stay in his role as governor. He will not be seeking re-election. Tomorrow, about 1 million Puerto ricans are expected to take to the streets, calling for his

