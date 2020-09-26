Public says final farewell to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at US Capitol

More
Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol.
4:07 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Public says final farewell to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at US Capitol

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:07","description":"Ginsburg is the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73250431","title":"Public says final farewell to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at US Capitol","url":"/WNT/video/public-final-farewell-ruth-bader-ginsburg-us-capitol-73250431"}