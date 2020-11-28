Quarantined bride with COVID-19 still gets fairy-tale wedding

More
When Lauren Jimenez became sick with COVID-19 days before their big day, she and her husband decided to move forward with a ceremony.
2:07 | 11/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Quarantined bride with COVID-19 still gets fairy-tale wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"When Lauren Jimenez became sick with COVID-19 days before their big day, she and her husband decided to move forward with a ceremony.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74434029","title":"Quarantined bride with COVID-19 still gets fairy-tale wedding","url":"/WNT/video/quarantined-bride-covid-19-fairy-tale-wedding-74434029"}