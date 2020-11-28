-
Now Playing: Couple celebrates 51st wedding anniversary while fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Suspect dressed as Amazon delivery worker stole packages in Virginia, police say
-
Now Playing: Record online shopping sales this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Storm system to travel across South as California sees wildfire threat
-
Now Playing: Outrage over Boeing 737 MAX recertification
-
Now Playing: Federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign election fraud lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Crowds gathered for post-Thanksgiving deals despite COVID-19 warnings
-
Now Playing: Mother of Boeing 737 MAX crash victim: Her things still smell 'of jet fuel'
-
Now Playing: What might have occurred inside doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302's cockpit
-
Now Playing: This pup loves pouncing in the snow
-
Now Playing: Fox bounces on trampoline at sanctuary
-
Now Playing: Grandfather and grandson have an epic birthday cake-off
-
Now Playing: First look at Bindi Irwin’s daughter
-
Now Playing: Meet the most energetic TikTok teacher ever
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 continues to spread through the NFL
-
Now Playing: New storm to threaten the Southern and Eastern US
-
Now Playing: 90,000 Americans are hospitalized as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
-
Now Playing: Health care workers on what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Holiday shopping starts early as COVID-19 stokes online purchases