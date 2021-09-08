Transcript for Raging fires in Greece burn hundreds of thousands of acres

And as you know, tonight, parts of Europe seeing the worst heat in 30 years and horrific fires in Greece and in Turkey. Some residents and tourists boarding ferries to escape the flames. ABC's Maggie rule LI tonight in Greece. Reporter: Tonight, parts of Europe are seeing their worst heat in 30 years. And these fires are also telling the story of climate change. The flames scorching hundreds of thousands of acres in Greece. My island is on fire! Reporter: Here on the popular tourist island of Evia, helicopters refilling their tanks, attacking the flames from above. The out of control infernos, cutting the island in half over the weekend. Flames towering over the water, as residents flee on ferries. Their only escape. You can hear the crackle of these fires, the flames so hot, we feel them as they rip through this underbrush. Look, it just climbs up the tree, going all the way back up to the hillside. And with that blistering U.N. Climate report just released, scientists warning these extreme events in Greece and Turkey will only get worse. And David, you can see the heavy smoke that hangs over the dock right now behind me. That's a Navy ship, and you can see fishing and just a regular boat. All of them are on stand-by, ready to evacuate anyone who needs it. David? Maggie in Greece tonight. Thank you. The developing headline from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.