WHO raises concerns over new COVID subvariant

The World Health Organization said the XBB 1.5 subvariant detected in the U.S. is " the most transmissible subvariant that has been detected yet."

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live