Rare earthquake strikes off New England coast

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the region early Monday, with trembles felt in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and an hour away in Boston. The quake was centered 10 km southeast of York Harbor, Maine.

January 27, 2025

