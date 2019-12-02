Rare monkey stolen from enclosure at Palm Beach zoo

More
Zoo officials said Kali needs medication and they are worried someone might try to sell her on the black market.
0:12 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rare monkey stolen from enclosure at Palm Beach zoo
And the rare monkey stolen from the Palm Beach zoo authorities say Collie was stolen from the monkey enclosure. Zoo officials tonight say she needs medication and they are concerned they believe someone may try to sell her on the plaque market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61033780,"title":"Rare monkey stolen from enclosure at Palm Beach zoo","duration":"0:12","description":"Zoo officials said Kali needs medication and they are worried someone might try to sell her on the black market.","url":"/WNT/video/rare-monkey-stolen-enclosure-palm-beach-zoo-61033780","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.