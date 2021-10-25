Reality TV star Josh Duggar found guilty of child porn possession

Josh Duggar is found guilty of two counts of child pornography and faces up to 40 years in prison. The defense claimed an expert hacker had remotely downloaded material onto Duggar’s computer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live