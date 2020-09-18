After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts

More
President Donald Trump’s public rebuke of CDC Director Robert Redfield is sowing confusion about the vaccine timeline and reviving accusations of political meddling in the U.S. pandemic response.
5:20 | 09/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:20","description":"President Donald Trump’s public rebuke of CDC Director Robert Redfield is sowing confusion about the vaccine timeline and reviving accusations of political meddling in the U.S. pandemic response. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73081698","title":"After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts","url":"/WNT/video/rebuke-trump-cdc-director-backed-top-disease-experts-73081698"}