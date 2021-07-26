Recycling companies that are made in America

More
In Dearborn, Michigan, a Ford Auto plant is donating scraps of leather and giving them to local small businesses in Detroit to repurpose into keychains, wallets and more.
1:38 | 07/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Recycling companies that are made in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"In Dearborn, Michigan, a Ford Auto plant is donating scraps of leather and giving them to local small businesses in Detroit to repurpose into keychains, wallets and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79073388","title":"Recycling companies that are made in America","url":"/WNT/video/recycling-companies-made-america-79073388"}