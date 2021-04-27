Remembering Sidney Poitier, 1st Black actor to win Oscar for a leading role

The Academy Award winner was a trailblazer, ambassador and activist who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. He died Thursday at 94.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live