fda approved for 10 years. This 9/11, we pay tribute. Across the country tonight, a nation remembering 9/11. Alice Amsterdam holding a image of fallen firefighter Joseph Patrick Henry. In shanksville, Pennsylvania, family members of flight 93 walking to the site. A flag draped over the Pentagon at dawn. Back in New York, police, firefighters carrying images of the fallen. On this day every year we think of so many people we have met, including Florence Jones. We returned to ground zero with her so many times. The last 25 people out of the south tower, she was number 18. Among the trips with Florence, the year the reflecting pools opened and we were there with her. She did not make the trip into New York this year because of the pandemic, but she did tell us the first responders during coronavirus have reminded her of the heroism, the first responders after 9/11. She told us, I appreciate it that people don't forget. We can't pass this day up and not remember as people and as a country on top of everything else going on, don't forget this. And we haven't. There was this image I took when the 9/11 museum opened, that symbol of resilience, a 58-ton beam, part of the south tower, inside the museum. During the recovery effort that tower, workers left tributes on the column. We honor them and all who were We do honor the lives lost. The first responder who answered the call and of course the families still carrying the pain

