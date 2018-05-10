Transcript for Renowned soccer player accused of allegedly raping model in 2009

One of the most famous athletes in the world facing allegations of sexual assault. The 2009 case now reopened against Christiano Ronaldo. Now, the new video likely being looked at by authorities. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: This video of the world's most recognizable athlete dancing with a model in Las Vegas, taken hours before she claims he raped her. Cristiano Ronaldo, who's racked up nearly every accolade in soccer and a billion dollars in endorsement deals, including Nike, is accused by Kathyrn Mayorga of a rape in 2009. Their night started at this club where they danced and canoodled. He later invited her to his hotel suite and where he allegedly attacked her. Hours later, she reported an attack to the Las Vegas police and had a rape kit, but she refused to name him so no charges were filed. They in 2010 for $375,000, but she now claims she was pressured into it. Las Vegas police reopening the case now that he has been named in a civil suit. Ronaldo vehemently denying the allegations. What they said today is fake, fake news. Reporter: The fallout has already begun for Ronaldo. He has been left off of the Portuguese national team, and Nike says they will watch this closely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.