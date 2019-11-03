Rep. Nancy Pelosi: 'I'm not for impeachment' of President Trump

More
The White House has rolled out a new budget proposal calling for $750 billion in defense spending next year and $8.6 billion for the wall on the Mexican border.
3:17 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Nancy Pelosi: 'I'm not for impeachment' of President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61615259,"title":"Rep. Nancy Pelosi: 'I'm not for impeachment' of President Trump","duration":"3:17","description":"The White House has rolled out a new budget proposal calling for $750 billion in defense spending next year and $8.6 billion for the wall on the Mexican border.","url":"/WNT/video/rep-nancy-pelosi-im-impeachment-president-trump-61615259","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.