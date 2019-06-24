Reports of multiple sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, officials confirm

More
Three sharks were seen in one day off the coast of the popular vacation destination, raising worries as summer kicked off.
0:10 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reports of multiple sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, officials confirm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Three sharks were seen in one day off the coast of the popular vacation destination, raising worries as summer kicked off. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63920762","title":"Reports of multiple sightings of great whites off Cape Cod, officials confirm","url":"/WNT/video/reports-multiple-sightings-great-whites-off-cape-cod-63920762"}