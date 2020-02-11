Rescue crews race to find survivors after earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

More
A 14-year-old girl was found alive after being buried under rubble for 58 hours.
0:20 | 11/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue crews race to find survivors after earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"A 14-year-old girl was found alive after being buried under rubble for 58 hours. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73962044","title":"Rescue crews race to find survivors after earthquake hits Turkey and Greece","url":"/WNT/video/rescue-crews-race-find-survivors-earthquake-hits-turkey-73962044"}