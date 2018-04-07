First responders on vacation rescue 3-year-old girl from hotel pool

More
Police said the child's mother was gathering relatives to leave when she lost sight of the girl.
1:34 | 07/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First responders on vacation rescue 3-year-old girl from hotel pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56372142,"title":"First responders on vacation rescue 3-year-old girl from hotel pool","duration":"1:34","description":"Police said the child's mother was gathering relatives to leave when she lost sight of the girl.","url":"/WNT/video/responders-vacation-rescue-year-girl-hotel-pool-56372142","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.