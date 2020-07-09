Transcript for No rest for both campaigns in the race to the White House

white house. The labor day holiday, no rest for the campaign. President trump holding an impromptu news conference on the North Port Coe of the white house. And Joe Biden meeting with union leaders in the must-win state of Pennsylvania. Both of them sharpening their attack on the military, the pandemic and on bridging the nation's bitter divide. ABC's Kyra Phillips tonight in Washington. Reporter: Just 57 days to election day, and tonight, the president still facing the fallout from the "Atlantic" magazine report alleging he called U.S. War dead losers and suckers. It's a disgrace. Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like. There's nobody that has more respect for not only our military, but people that gave their lives in the military. Reporter: The president speaking atop the stately stairs of the north portico, making this claim -- It's within of the reasons, I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are, but the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't. Reporter: ABC has not confirmed the report that solely relied on unnamed sources. Tonight, a former top aide to general John Kelly, joining others in denying the articlearticle, saying, "I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers" when they spoke about visiting the World War I cemetery in France. Still, Joe Biden seizing on the scathing accusations today in Pennsylvania. When it comes to veterans, he's down right un-american. Calling those who have served, risked their lives, even gave their lives to our nation losers and suckers. These are heroes. I'll tell you something. My beau wasn't a loser. Or a sucker. Reporter: The president using the white house this labor day to attack Biden's running mate for casting doubt on his promise of a vaccine. I would say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information. They'll say anything and it's so dangerous for our country, what they say. Reporter: Biden saying it's not about politics. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I'd do it. It would cost me the election, I feel. We need a vaccine and we need it now. All right, Kyra Phillips joins us now from Washington. And there is another report making news, this time from "The Washington post." The postmaster general, who has already come under fire for the cuts he's made to the postal service, now he's being accused of pushing his former employees at a private company to write checks to Republican candidates? Reporter: That's absolutely true, Tom. And if proven, that's illegal. His spokesperson telling "The Washington post" in a statement, "Dejoy believes he has always followed campaign fund-raising laws and regulations." Now, when I asked the president today if these allegations of a campaign finance scheme are true, could dejoy lose his job? Trump telling me yes, if, indeed he did something wrong. All right, Kyra Phillips with that new reporting tonight. Thank you.

