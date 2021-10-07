Richard Branson prepares for space flight

More
The billionaire is set to become the first person to reach space in his own craft.
1:45 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Richard Branson prepares for space flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"The billionaire is set to become the first person to reach space in his own craft. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78775188","title":"Richard Branson prepares for space flight","url":"/WNT/video/richard-branson-prepares-space-flight-78775188"}