Transcript for Roger Stone insists he won't betray President Trump to Robert Mueller

Tom? Zachary, thank you. Now turning to politics. President trump returning from the g-20 summit in Argentina. Rudy Giuliani taking aim at Mueller, saying he is using unethical tactics. The focus now turning to Republican operative Roger stone, already striking a defiant tone against the special counsel. Here's David Wright at the white house. Reporter: Longtime political adviser Roger stone insisted today he won't betray president trump, no matter how much pressure the special counsel brings to bear. There's no circumstance under which I would testify against the president, because I'd have to bear false witness against him. I'd have to make things up. Reporter: Today, stone told George Stephanopoulos there's no proof he collaborated with wikileaks, the site that released thousands of democratic e-mails stolen by Russian hackers. But a series of e-mails suggests stone did make efforts to contact the wikileaks founder, Julian assange, and admitted as much in 2016. I actually have communicated with assange. I believe the next tranche of his documents pertain to the Clinton foundation. Reporter: Today, stone insisted curiosity is not the same as conspiracy. Like every political reporter, I was interested in knowing what exactly they had. But there was no response to that. You're saying you never spoke to Julian assange, never contacted wikileaks, never spoke about any of that to president trump or his kids? That is absolutely correct. Did you find his answers credible? No, I didn't. Not at all. Reporter: The top Democrat on the house intelligence committee said today the very existence of those e-mails contradicts stone's testimony before his committee. That testimony really needs to be provided to the special counsel for consideration of whether perjury charges are warranted. Reporter: Stone is by no means the only trump associate of interest to the special counsel. This week, we learned the president's former lawyer spent 70 hours with investigators as part of a new plea bargain. Michael Cohen is now asking a federal judge not to send him to jail because, he says, he's been so cooperative. David joins us from the white house. We see the two men, at one time both trump loyalists, now taking two very different legal approaches. Reporter: That's right. Cohen claims to be cooperating fully, practically throwing himself at the mercy of the court. Stone is defiant, practically daring the special counsel to charge him. And one more note from the

