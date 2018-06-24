Transcript for Roseanne Barr expresses regrets over racist tweet

Now to Roseanne Barr's candid and emotional comments. The first we're hearing from her she racist twee the star in tears. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, we're hearing Anne Barr's raw remorse after ABC cancelled hetcom followinr controversial tweets. I'vmade myself a hate magnet. Reporter: In taped podca with her spiritual leader, star claiminr comment was misinterpreted. Ier would have wittgly called any bck person, say they are a monkey. I would do that. And I didn't do that. And if people think that I did , it just kills me. Reporter: Overcome with emotion. I definitely feel remorse. I am so sorry, and humiliated, and anger myself. Eporter: Saying she posted about Valerie Jarrett, while on ambien, out of a disagreement with heritics. I don't excuse it I regret it. I've lost thing, and I regretit before I lost everything. Reporter: Her tweet, Muslim brotheood and let of the apes had a baby, V. Thtweet quickly taken down. But withinhours, ABC cancelling the show. Her agency refusing to representher. Roseanne ant she's not a cist. I am not a racist. I'm an idiot. Reporter: Theabbi says he initially refused to release the interview out concern for Roseanne, but he says he wantethe world to hear her remorse and theiintent. Erielle, thanks so much. Much more ahon "World news tonight" this Sunday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.