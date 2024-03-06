Russian missile strikes site near Zelenskyy, sources say

A Russian missile exploded in Odessa, hundreds of feet from where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to sources and officials.

March 6, 2024

