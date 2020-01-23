Saudi foreign minister dismisses Bezo hacking allegations

More
He said it was "absurd" that the U.N. was accusing the crown prince of hacking the Amazon founder in May 2018 through Whatsapp.
1:52 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi foreign minister dismisses Bezo hacking allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"He said it was \"absurd\" that the U.N. was accusing the crown prince of hacking the Amazon founder in May 2018 through Whatsapp.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68463418","title":"Saudi foreign minister dismisses Bezo hacking allegations","url":"/WNT/video/saudi-foreign-minister-dismisses-bezo-hacking-allegations-68463418"}