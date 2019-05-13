Transcript for 4 Saudi oil tankers targeted in Persian Gulf amid tension with Iran

Two Saudi Arabian oil tankers have been attacked. One of them bound for the united a total of four tankers damaged at one of the busiest ports in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia tonight is calling it sabotage. And this comes amid escalating tension already with Iran. President trump's new warning for Iran tonight, and here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: Tonight, amid growing tension with Iran, calls of sabotage near the world's most important oil trading route. Four oil tankers targeted at the entrance to the persian gulf. Video showing a gash in one ship's stern at the water line, appearing like it was rammed or hit by a projectile. It comes just days after the U.S. Warned commercial vessels in the region that "Iran and/or its regional proxies" could target commercial sea traffic. And one week after the U.S. Sent a carrier battle group and b-52 bombers to the gulf because of fears of a possible Iranian attacks on U.S. Forces. But there is no evidence at this point that Iran was involved in the sabotage of these ships. Even president trump cautious about blaming Iran, although he did issue a warning. It's going to be a bad problem for Iran if something happens. I can tell you that. They're not going to be happy. Martha Raddatz with us live tonight from our Washington bureau. And Martha, still no word on whether Iran could have been behind the attack on those tankers? Reporter: Well, David, we've now been told initial assessment have determined it was likely Iran or Iranian proxies using explosives. The U.S. Military is now helping in the investigation. Iran, of course, denying any involve 789, but with four ships sabotaged, there was a level of sophistication. David? All right, Martha, thank you. Next, to the daring

