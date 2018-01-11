Transcript for New school bus stop accident in Florida

to the new school bus tragedies. The danger growing, especially as some children now wait in the dark for it to arrive. This morning, five children and two adults hit by a car waiting for the bus in Tampa. And in Pennsylvania, a child was killed. The driver claiming he didn't even know. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Oh, lord have mercy. Reporter: This cell phone video showing the dramatic aftermath of another horror at a school bus stop. Multiple patients down. Reporter: Police in Tampa now investigating what led a vehicle to barrel into two adults and at least five children waiting to be picked up. Two of the children suffering serious injuries. There's a lady that was holding one of her, the little boy, and the little boy, when she got hit, the little boy flew out of her hand. He hit the ground and she flipped and hit her face. Reporter: The ambulance rushing to the scene, also getting into an accident. Two firefighters transported to the hospital as a precaution. While in Pennsylvania, police say a motorist was unaware that they fatally struck a 7-year-old waiting at a bus stop near his home this morning. The school bus driver arriving to find him. Children that were getting on the bus have been struck by a vehicle. Reporter: These incidents following the death of a child in Mississippi Wednesday and these three siblings killed while crossing this county road in Indiana. The hood of the pickup that hit the children, mangled. In the morning, the afternoons, we have kids coming and going from the bus stop. We have to pay attention. There is a major problem of distracted driving in this country. Reporter: Police don't know what caused the accident at this school bus stop here in Tampa, but the driver is cooperating with police. So far, no charges have been filed. Tom? A dangerous day for kids just trying to go to school. All right, Victor, thank you.

