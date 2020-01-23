School serenades teacher battling cancer with 'Fight Song'

More
Her students and Central Elementary community in Moore, Oklahoma, wanted to show her how much she means to them.
1:50 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School serenades teacher battling cancer with 'Fight Song'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Her students and Central Elementary community in Moore, Oklahoma, wanted to show her how much she means to them.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68463516","title":"School serenades teacher battling cancer with 'Fight Song'","url":"/WNT/video/school-serenades-teacher-battling-cancer-fight-song-68463516"}