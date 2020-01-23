Now Playing: GMA Hot List: This incredible trick shot nearly became a ‘cat-tastrophe’

Now Playing: 2-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retiring

Now Playing: New rule allows airlines to ban some support animals

Now Playing: 4 people killed in plane crash near California airport

Now Playing: School serenades teacher battling cancer with 'Fight Song'

Now Playing: Desperate search for Arizona woman who vanished in Belize

Now Playing: Commuter train slams into tractor-trailer near New York City

Now Playing: Trump lashes out at Democrats

Now Playing: Text messages shared during trial for Harvey Weinstein

Now Playing: Major storm heading from Midwest to Northeast

Now Playing: Impeachment managers invoke words of Alexander Hamilton

Now Playing: Wuhan under lockdown amid deadly viral outbreak

Now Playing: Watch this baby's hilarious reaction to 1st taste of ice cream

Now Playing: Opening statements in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein

Now Playing: Investigators make surprising discovery at Edward Shin’s former company

Now Playing: Man allegedly kills pro-Trump boss after argument

Now Playing: Cold-stunned iguanas fall from South Florida trees

Now Playing: Baby rescued after falling down home heating vent

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020