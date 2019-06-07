Transcript for Scotland Yard interviewed Kevin Spacey about allegations of sexual assault in the UK

Rachel, thank you. Now to the investigation voujd surrounding Kevin spacey and allegations of sexual assault. A report tonight that detectives from the Scotland yard came to the U.S. To question the actor. The latest from erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, "Variety" magazine reporting Scotland yard interviewed actor Kevin spacey regarding several allegations of sexual assault in the uk. When ABC news asked directly about spacey, London metropolitan police confirmed it's complex case team questioned a man about six separate claims of sexual misconduct ranging from 1996 to 2013. But said it does not identify any person subject to an investigation. "Variety" saying spacey voluntarily submitted to the interrogation back in may. British authorities tell ABC the man they interviewed was not arrested and inquiries are ongoing. Spacey's camp not commenting on whether he spoke to British detectives. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. Reporter: The embattled actor facing accusations of sexual assault on both sides of the pond, breaking more than a year of silence back in December 2018 with this cryptic video in the voice of his iconic character frank Underwood from the hit Netflix show "House of cards." Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good. And my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth. Reporter: Just this week, the former nantucket busboy who accused spacey of groping him at a bar in 2016, dropping his civil suit. But the star, still facing a criminal charge, stemming from that alleged encounter. Spacey has denied the claims against him. Spacey is due in court on Monday in that Massachusetts criminal case. No word yet on whether the actor will appear. Tom, if convicted, he could face five years behind bars. Thank you.

