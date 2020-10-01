Screenwriter-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

More
His long list of credits includes the screenplay for "The Graduate" and his many appearances in the early years of "Saturday Night Live."
0:12 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Screenwriter-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"His long list of credits includes the screenplay for \"The Graduate\" and his many appearances in the early years of \"Saturday Night Live.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68180291","title":"Screenwriter-actor Buck Henry dies at 89","url":"/WNT/video/screenwriter-actor-buck-henry-dies-89-68180291"}