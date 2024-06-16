Search for American tourist missing in Greece

The search continues for Albert Calibet, who went missing last week on a Greek island. Authorities are also investigating the death of a different American tourist found dead on a beach Sunday.

June 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live