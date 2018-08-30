Search for woman and daughter who disappeared on Calif. camping trip More Audrey Rodrigue and 10-year-old Emily arrived at the airport and rented a car but never arrived at the campground, police said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Search for woman and daughter who disappeared on Calif. camping trip This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Mourners line streets, highways for say farewell to McCain

Now Playing: Multiple fatalities confirmed after bus crashes on NM highway

Now Playing: Surprise! 10-year-old learns she's being adopted for her birthday

Now Playing: Drivers making Labor Day getaway will feel some pain at the pump

Now Playing: FBI probing possible civil rights violations in pair of violent arrests in Ariz.

Now Playing: Search for woman and daughter who disappeared on Calif. camping trip

Now Playing: Longtime dispute between NH small-town neighbors takes deadly turn

Now Playing: 23-year-old pretended to be a doctor at children's hospital: Authorities

Now Playing: Trump team sought to buy bad stories from Enquirer: Report

Now Playing: Hurricane season heats up as US heads into Labor Day weekend

Now Playing: 10 workers buried after explosion at Chicago water plant

Now Playing: Couple ordered to hand over remainder of $400K they raised for a homeless veteran

Now Playing: Anti-Semitic vandal attacked map software, labeled New York City with slur

Now Playing: Bus crash in New Mexico

Now Playing: Multiple fatalities reported in New Mexico bus crash

Now Playing: Man invokes 'enemy of the people' in threats of violence against newspaper

Now Playing: Grandmother arrested for homicide after grandson dies in hot car

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman loses 55 pounds to donate kidney to dad

Now Playing: Large lizard is keeping Florida trappers on their toes

Now Playing: Pope Francis under fire for alleged sexual abuse cover-up Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57512001,"title":"Search for woman and daughter who disappeared on Calif. camping trip","duration":"0:18","description":"Audrey Rodrigue and 10-year-old Emily arrived at the airport and rented a car but never arrived at the campground, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/search-woman-daughter-disappeared-calif-camping-trip-57512001","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}