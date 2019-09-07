Transcript for Searchers believe they've found body of missing scientist on Crete

tonight to the mysterious death of an American woman. She was a U.S. Scientist in Greece. Her body was found in an old World War II bunker, after disappearing a week ago. And here's ABC's James Longman. Reporter: Tonight, a deepening mystery on the Greek island of Crete. Searchers say they believe they've recovered the body of 59-year-old American Suzanne Eaton, a molecular biologist who vanished a week ago. For days, they have scoured this rugged terrain using dogs and helicopters. Her family joining the search. In the end, the grim discovery made inside an old World War II bunker. The married mother of two, who lived in Germany, was visiting Crete for a conference. Eaton's family saying on Facebook they thought she likely went for a run. Her sneakers were miss, but her phone and wallet left behind. They feared she may have gotten overheated and looked for shade or she fell. Tonight, Eaton's colleagues saying she was "Beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable." David, there's no word yet on a cause of death, but an autopsy will be performed. Detectives from Athens are on their way to lead an David? All right, James, thank you, as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.