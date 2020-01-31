Will the Senate acquit Trump?

As the Senate appears to move towards acquitting President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out further action to hold the president accountable.
3:33 | 01/31/20

