Senate votes to acquit former President Donald Trump

More
The Senate acquitted the former president with a vote of 57 guilty and 43 not guilty.
5:57 | 02/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate votes to acquit former President Donald Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"The Senate acquitted the former president with a vote of 57 guilty and 43 not guilty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75881156","title":"Senate votes to acquit former President Donald Trump","url":"/WNT/video/senate-votes-acquit-president-donald-trump-75881156"}