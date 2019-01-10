Transcript for Senate’s most senior Republican defends whistleblower against Trump

President trump tweeting he is entitled to interview the whistle-blower, also dismissing the complaint as second-hand information, even though the transcript of the phone call mirrors much of the complaint. And tonight, a leading Republican saying the whistle-blower should be protected. Here's our Cecilia Vega now. Reporter: President trump said not only is he entitled to know the whistle-blower's identity, he wants to interview the person. The president tweeting, "Why aren't we entitled to interview and learn everything about the whistle-blower and also the person who gave all the false information to him." The president has been steadily turning up the heat. Mr. President, do you now know who the whistle-blower is, sir? Well, we're trying to find out about a whistle-blower, when you have a whistle-blower that reports things that were Reporter: But today, a public rebuke from Iowa's Republican senator chuck grassley, who defended the whistle-blower, saying "This person appears to have followed the whistle-blower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. Uninformed speculation is counterproductive and doesn't serve the country." The president and his allies have attacked the whistle-blower's credibility, claiming the person relied on second-hand information. The entire whistle-blower complaint is basedover hearseay. Reporter: But the inspector general, who was appointed by president trump, says that is not true. He says the whistle-blower filed the complaint claiming to have personal and/or direct knowledge of events or records involved," in addition to information from other people. The inspector general says that's one of the reasons he found the complaint "Credible." And, indeed, the whistle-blower's own description of that conversation between president trump and the president of Ukraine matches the record of the call released by the white house. And Cecilia, you've reported, the whistle-blower's lawyer has said the president's words are putting his client at risk. Reporter: Yeah, David, they say they have serious concerns for their client's personal safety. House investigators, you know, have reached a deal to meet with this whistle-blower. Democrats say they want to take every precaution to protect the person's identity. A date for this meeting has not been set, David. All right, Cecilia, thank you. And this evening, much of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.