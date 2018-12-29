Senator asks White House for answers to help bring alleged killer back to the US

More
The Saudi government is believed to have helped a student accused of killing a Portland teenager escape back to Saudi Arabia.
1:56 | 12/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senator asks White House for answers to help bring alleged killer back to the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60068399,"title":"Senator asks White House for answers to help bring alleged killer back to the US ","duration":"1:56","description":"The Saudi government is believed to have helped a student accused of killing a Portland teenager escape back to Saudi Arabia. ","url":"/WNT/video/senator-asks-white-house-answers-bring-alleged-killer-60068399","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.