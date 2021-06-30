Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon

The tennis star was forced to retire after an injury in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams hurt her leg in the first set and left the court in tears.
0:16 | 06/30/21

Transcript for Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

