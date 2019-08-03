Transcript for Severe weather possible in the South as storm out West moves east

Steve, thank you. The brutal new storm taking aim threatening blizzard conditions and possible tornado. It could be a travel nightmare. A school bus sliding sideways down this icy street in Seattle. The storm striking the midwest. Then a new tornado threat for parts of the south before the storm strikes in the northeast. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: A powerful western storm is on the move. Slick roads in Washington sending a school bus full of kids sliding. In Colorado the rockies are bracing for new snow with new avalanche warnings. This is a view above an avalanche that buried multiple officials say it's the worst avalanche season in 50 years. These slide pads don't have a history of hitting the highway. Reporter: This marks the spot near Jones pass Colorado. Teams are out triggering avalanches like this on purpose before they become threats. This spot hasn't seen a slide this big since Eisenhower was president. Those slides sometimes triggered with explosives. We watched ski patrollers working to make the slope safe. How much snow does it take to immobilize you? Nothing. Two or three inches. Reporter: Severe weather could spin up in the south bringing high winds and possible tornado. After three dozen twisters last weekend struck four states. Here in Colorado we're expecting another round of heavy snow tonight. That increases the avalanche Tom? Clayton out there. Rob Marciano tracking the other weather. Rob, what's coming up next? Not only snow but wind coming with the system. Very powerful. It's all coming east. It emerges in the plains tomorrow. That brings heavy snow to the northern plains. 6 to 10 inches west of Minneapolis. Severe weather expected tomorrow afternoon potentially lasted overnight into Sunday. Chicago and into New York starting as snow and turning into rain. Tom? Thank you. With that new tornado threat looming president trump and the

